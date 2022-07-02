Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,172.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
