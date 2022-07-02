Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,172.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.