Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,949 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total transaction of $2,324,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,191,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,623,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,676 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,333 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.