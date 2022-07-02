Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

