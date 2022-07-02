Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,035,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after buying an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,481,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,183,000 after buying an additional 840,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

