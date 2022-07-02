Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 120,684 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

