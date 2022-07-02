Chicago Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

UNP opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.39. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

