Chicago Capital LLC Sells 224 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $548.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.82 and a 200-day moving average of $570.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.