Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,423 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 152,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.