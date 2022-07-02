Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $$28.49 on Friday. 1,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

