China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 72,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,815. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.79%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9224 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

