China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE COE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.50.
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
