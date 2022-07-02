China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE COE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

