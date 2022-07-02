China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,370. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

