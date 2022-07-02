Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.42.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.