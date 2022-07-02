Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 41.3% in June

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.03. 1,302,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.