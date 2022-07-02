Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 15,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,863. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

