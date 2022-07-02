Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

TSE:CGO opened at C$68.25 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$67.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.16.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$748.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogeco will post 9.6899992 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco (Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.