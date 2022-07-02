Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

