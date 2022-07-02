Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 81.4% in June

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 35,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.