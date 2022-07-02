Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 81.4% in June

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 35,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
