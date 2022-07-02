Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.