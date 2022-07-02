Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 2.2%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

