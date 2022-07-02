Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 6.5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 84,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,745,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 101,397 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,200,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 102,674 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.