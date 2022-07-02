Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CPSI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $479.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $383,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.