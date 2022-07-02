Conflux Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,248.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.80 or 0.05542140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00262424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00603221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00553641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00076650 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

