Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $267,763.27 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $267,763.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,068,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,273,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 40,062 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $413,840.46.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 47,579 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $500,531.08.

On Thursday, June 16th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $276,983.85.

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

