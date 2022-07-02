Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.