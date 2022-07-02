Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.