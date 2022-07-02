Coty (NYSE:COTY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Coty stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

