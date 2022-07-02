Cowen Cuts Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $3.00

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

