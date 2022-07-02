CPChain Hits Market Cap of $929,383.53 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $929,383.53 and approximately $72,748.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00222244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00444544 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.