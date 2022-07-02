Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.51.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.05 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.71.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.