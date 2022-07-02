Crowny Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $658,159.05 and $95,776.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

