CryptoBlades Tops One Day Trading Volume of $615,967.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $615,967.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,708 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

