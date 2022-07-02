CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,054 shares of company stock worth $177,046. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in CSP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 298.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

