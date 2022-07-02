CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 324,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

