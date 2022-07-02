DAGCO Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

