DAGCO Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

