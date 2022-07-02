DAGCO Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

