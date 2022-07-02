DAGCO Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

