DAGCO Inc. Sells 124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $171.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.