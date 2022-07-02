DAGCO Inc. Sells 300 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 76,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.