Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.57. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

