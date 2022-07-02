Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.83.

DNKEY stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

