DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $89.11 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00006522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00162740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00639618 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016264 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.