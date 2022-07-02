DAOventures (DVD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,118.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 5% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $140,256.61 and $6,118.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

