Darrow Company Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $71.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

