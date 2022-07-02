DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.81 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $422.82 million and $14.81 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007111 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

