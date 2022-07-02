Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Down 8.2%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 6,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 440,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 419,444 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

