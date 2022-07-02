DeGate (DG) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

DeGate (DG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.08 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00154646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00811755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016242 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

