Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 165,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,475. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

