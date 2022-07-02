Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of DWNX remained flat at $$24.50 during trading hours on Friday. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

